A120 closed as air ambulance called to three-car crash

The A120 has been closed near the A12 junction at Marks Tey, near Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 in north Essex has been closed and an air ambulance has been called after a three-car crash.

The incident happened near the Marks Tey junction of the A12, Essex Travel News said on Twitter.

A120 - CLOSED in both directions between A12 J25 (Marks Tey) and B1024 Colchester Road following an accident involving three vehicles. The Air Ambulance is due to attend the scene. pic.twitter.com/TEvBghPwQ9 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 2, 2022

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form in the area.

The road has been closed in both directions.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

