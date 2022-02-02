News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A120 closed as air ambulance called to three-car crash

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM February 2, 2022
The A120 has been closed near the A12 junction at Marks Tey, near Colchester

The A120 in north Essex has been closed and an air ambulance has been called after a three-car crash.

The incident happened near the Marks Tey junction of the A12, Essex Travel News said on Twitter.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form in the area.

The road has been closed in both directions.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

