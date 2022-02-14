A120 in north Essex closed after serious crash

The A120 in north Essex has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 near Harwich in north Essex has been closed following a serious crash.

National Highways said on Twitter the road was shut in both directions between the B1035 for Horsley Cross and the B1352 for Ramsey.

The #A120 in #Essex is now CLOSED in both directions between the B1035 #HorsleyCross and the B1352 #Ramsey due to a serious collision. @EPRoadsPolicing lead the response to this incident and report that the road will remain closed throughout the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fDnVaOyiMA — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 14, 2022

Police have been called to the scene and are recovering the vehicles.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

National Highways warned the road is set to remain closed for some time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.