A120 in north Essex closed after serious crash
Published: 4:29 PM February 14, 2022
Updated: 4:36 PM February 14, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A120 near Harwich in north Essex has been closed following a serious crash.
National Highways said on Twitter the road was shut in both directions between the B1035 for Horsley Cross and the B1352 for Ramsey.
Police have been called to the scene and are recovering the vehicles.
It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.
National Highways warned the road is set to remain closed for some time.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.
Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.