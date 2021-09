Published: 4:55 PM September 1, 2021

Police were called to the A134 at Long Melford - Credit: Google Maps

A car has ended up in a ditch on the A134 after a crash involving one vehicle.

Police were called to the A134 at Long Melford at 2.40pm following reports of a vehicle in a ditch.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a man had got out of the car but that the East of England Ambulance Service had been called to the scene to check him over.

It's believed he has reported soreness to his chest.