Road closed and 'injuries' suffered after car crash in west Suffolk

The A134 is currently closed after a two vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

A road is currently closed in west Suffolk after a two-vehicle collision.

Part of the A134 near Bury St Edmunds is blocked both ways with queuing traffic between Culford Road and Seven Hills Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at about 2.50pm this afternoon to reports of a crash between two vehicles.

According to a police spokesperson, there are "injuries" and it is not yet known to what extent.

