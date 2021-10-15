News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A134 closed after serious accident in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:56 PM October 15, 2021   
Colchester crash A134

The A134 Northern Approach is closed following a serious crash involving a car - Credit: Google

A serious crash has been reported on the A134 in Colchester this evening.

According to the AA Traffic Map, the crash happened at around 6pm this evening and the A134 Northern Approach has been closed.

The A134 is closed in both directions between North Station Roundabout and Turner Road.

There is congestion in the area from Station Way back to Colne Bank Roundabout, and queues along Mile End Road.

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.

Suffolk Live
Essex
Essex News

