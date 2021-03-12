News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Fire crews cut patient free from car after crash on A134

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:55 AM March 12, 2021   
The A134 near Long Melford

The A134 near Long Melford - Credit: Google Street View

Fire crews rescued a person from the wreckage of a car following a single-vehicle crash on the A134 near Long Melford this morning.

Three fire crews attended the crash with two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford.

The individual was left in the care of an East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), who sent two rapid response cars to the scene as well as an ambulance crew.

One patient was treated at the scene and then transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.

Traffic was busy this morning until Suffolk Fire and Rescue left the scene at around 6.40am. 
 

