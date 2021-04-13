News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver taken to hospital following collision

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:56 PM April 13, 2021   
A man has been involved in a collision with a Mazda 2 car on the A134 at Ingham Picture: GOOGLE MAP

A motorist has been taken to hospital for a check over following a collision in Ingham. 

Emergency services were called to the A134 at 11.10am on Tuesday. 

A VW Golf and a Vauxhall Meriva were found to have collided. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that one of the drivers involved in the incident was being taken to hospital to be checked over by medical staff. 

