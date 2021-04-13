Driver taken to hospital following collision
Published: 12:56 PM April 13, 2021
A motorist has been taken to hospital for a check over following a collision in Ingham.
Emergency services were called to the A134 at 11.10am on Tuesday.
A VW Golf and a Vauxhall Meriva were found to have collided.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that one of the drivers involved in the incident was being taken to hospital to be checked over by medical staff.
