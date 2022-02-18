A134 near Sudbury blocked by fallen tree

Suffolk police are in attendance at a fallen tree in Sicklesmere, near Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The A134 in Sicklesmere, near Sudbury, has been blocked by a fallen tree.

The tree has fallen close to the Rushbrook Arms pub and is blocking both carriageways of the road.

According to the AA traffic map, queues are forming in Sicklesmere.

Suffolk police tweeted that they and Suffolk Highways were on the scene of this incident at 12.08pm.

ROAD CLOSED: A134 Just beyond Sicklesmere towards Sudbury. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. @HighwaysEAST on scene. #670 pic.twitter.com/5rEYeMopC2 — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) February 18, 2022

Police have urged motorists to be cautious when driving with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph.

The Met Office warns that people should expect flying debris, which may result in danger to life.

