A134 near Sudbury blocked by fallen tree

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:35 PM February 18, 2022
Suffolk police are in attendance at a fallen tree in Sicklesmere, near Sudbury

Suffolk police are in attendance at a fallen tree in Sicklesmere, near Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The A134 in Sicklesmere, near Sudbury, has been blocked by a fallen tree. 

The tree has fallen close to the Rushbrook Arms pub and is blocking both carriageways of the road. 

According to the AA traffic map, queues are forming in Sicklesmere. 

Suffolk police tweeted that they and Suffolk Highways were on the scene of this incident at 12.08pm. 

Police have urged motorists to be cautious when driving with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph.

The Met Office warns that people should expect flying debris, which may result in danger to life. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.


