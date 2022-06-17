Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A134 crash

Updated

The A134 near Sudbury has shut following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries after a crash which has left the A134 near Sudbury closed.

Police were called to the crash involving a motorcyclist and a car near Assington at about 1.15pm today.

Officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service.

The A134 is currently closed in Assington following a road traffic collision. Road users are asked to find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/Szzz0WpGDZ — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) June 17, 2022

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The air ambulance was in attendance and the motorcyclist has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The spokesman added one other person has been injured as a result of the crash.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes while the road is shut.