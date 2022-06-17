News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A134 crash

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:14 PM June 17, 2022
Updated: 2:57 PM June 17, 2022
The A134 near Sudbury has shut following a crash

The A134 near Sudbury has shut following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries after a crash which has left the A134 near Sudbury closed. 

Police were called to the crash involving a motorcyclist and a car near Assington at about 1.15pm today. 

Officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The air ambulance was in attendance and the motorcyclist has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. 

The spokesman added one other person has been injured as a result of the crash. 

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes while the road is shut.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

