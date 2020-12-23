News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Major Suffolk road blocked after truck rolls over during accident

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:52 AM December 23, 2020    Updated: 1:15 PM December 23, 2020
Recovery crews are clearing the A134 after a lorry overturned in an accident

Recovery crews are clearing the A134 after a lorry overturned in an accident - Credit: Suffolk police

The A134 is currently blocked between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury after a truck rolled onto its side during an accident.

The road has been blocked since around 6.30am, after the truck rolled over near to the junction with the A1141.

Firefighters and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of the collision alongside officers from Suffolk police.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed those involved have suffered minor injuries and do not require hospital treatment.

The road remains blocked and police are diverting traffic away from the scene while recovery is awaited.

