Published: 7:30 AM March 5, 2021

The A134 at Sudbury will be closed overnight for seven days from March 8. - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers will be forced to take a four-mile diversion through Sudbury as a stretch of the A134 is closed overnight for seven days.

The A134 Northern Road will be closed from the Sudbury Retail Park to the KFC and Halfords roundabout from Monday, March 8 through to Monday, March 15.

The closure will be in place from 8.30pm to 5.30am and is being carried out by Suffolk Highways who will be undertaking carriageway resurfacing.

The diversion route will take motorists around 10 minutes to complete.

The clockwise route will start on Newton Road in Sudbury, heading west towards Percy Ruse Close, taking a left to stay on Newton Road and then taking the third exit at the roundabout onto King Street/A131.

From there drivers will continue to follow the A131, turning right onto Gregory Street/A131 and then at the roundabout taking the third exit onto the A134.

This route will take around 10 minutes and is around 6.5km long, which is the equivalent of four miles.

The anti-clockwise diversion which starts at Homebase will see drivers head north towards Springlands Way/A134, before exiting the roundabout onto Springlands Way/A134.

At the roundabout drivers will be directed to take the first exit onto Melford Road/A131, follow the A131 and take a slight left onto Newton Road before entering the roundabout.

This route takes about eight minutes and is 6km in length.