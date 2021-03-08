News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcycle and van involved in crash on A134

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 8:15 AM March 8, 2021    Updated: 8:54 AM March 8, 2021
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash near Aldeburgh Picture: Simon Finlay

The ambulance service and Suffolk police are at a crash on the A134 near Sicklesmere. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Drivers experienced delays on the A134 near Bury St Edmunds this morning following a crash between a van and a motorcycle. 

The ambulance service and officers from Suffolk police were called to the collision on the A134 near the village of Sicklesmere. 

Police said they received reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a van near Water Lane shortly after 7.30am.

A spokesman confirmed that both officers and the ambulance service tended to the incident, but no injuries were reported. 

The road has now cleared and traffic has returned to normal. 


West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture da

'Cook changes it for Ipswich... I never thought it would happen for them...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police investigate the scene of a three vehicle collision on the A12 near Frostenden. Picture:Sara

Man dies following collision on A12

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus