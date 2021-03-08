Published: 8:15 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM March 8, 2021

The ambulance service and Suffolk police are at a crash on the A134 near Sicklesmere. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Drivers experienced delays on the A134 near Bury St Edmunds this morning following a crash between a van and a motorcycle.

The ambulance service and officers from Suffolk police were called to the collision on the A134 near the village of Sicklesmere.

Police said they received reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a van near Water Lane shortly after 7.30am.

A spokesman confirmed that both officers and the ambulance service tended to the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The road has now cleared and traffic has returned to normal.



