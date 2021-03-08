Motorcycle and van involved in crash on A134
Published: 8:15 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM March 8, 2021
Drivers experienced delays on the A134 near Bury St Edmunds this morning following a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
The ambulance service and officers from Suffolk police were called to the collision on the A134 near the village of Sicklesmere.
Police said they received reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a van near Water Lane shortly after 7.30am.
A spokesman confirmed that both officers and the ambulance service tended to the incident, but no injuries were reported.
The road has now cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
