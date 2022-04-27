Warning over delays as abnormal load being escorted on A14 in Suffolk

An abnormal load is being escorted through Suffolk today - Credit: ASAT Services Limited

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as an abnormal load is escorted on the A14 Suffolk as it makes it way to Scotland.

The wide load, which is being escorted by ASAT Services Limited, left Eye at 9am this morning.

A water treatment plant is being escorted along the A140 before going on the westbound carriageway of the A14.

The abnormal load will be on the A14 until it reaches the M6.

