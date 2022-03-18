News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:02 PM March 18, 2022
The incident happened on the A14 at Newmarket

The incident happened on the A14 at Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A14 in west Suffolk has been closed after a crash between a car and a lorry.

National Highways said on Twitter lane one of the westbound carriageway at junction 37, near Newmarket, had been closed.

The incident has caused almost five miles of tailbacks and added 40 minutes to journey times, National Highways added.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

A14
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

