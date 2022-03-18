Five miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry

The incident happened on the A14 at Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A14 in west Suffolk has been closed after a crash between a car and a lorry.

National Highways said on Twitter lane one of the westbound carriageway at junction 37, near Newmarket, had been closed.

1 lane (of 3) is closed on the #A14 westbound within J37 near #Newmarket, due to a collision involving a car and lorry. Traffic was held, leading to delays of 40 minutes; 4.5 miles of congestion (which is now starting to ease). pic.twitter.com/po1yfLTLgC — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 18, 2022

The incident has caused almost five miles of tailbacks and added 40 minutes to journey times, National Highways added.

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

