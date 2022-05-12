Lane closed on A14 after ambulance and lorry crash

A lane closure is currently in place on the A14 after a crash involving an ambulance and a lorry - Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras

A crash involving an ambulance and a lorry has left one lane of the A14 closed in west Suffolk.

Police were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 38, near Newmarket, at about 11.40am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said lane two of the A14 is currently closed while recovery of the ambulance takes place.

He confirmed that no one has suffered any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

It is believed that the ambulance did not have a patient in the back at the time of the crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays of almost 50 minutes in the eastbound carriageway due to the lane being closed after the crash.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.