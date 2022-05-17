A12 and A14 set for upgrades after £200m investment in Suffolk roads

Parts of the A12 and A14 will receive upgrades after a £200m investment from National Highways - Credit: National Highways

The A12 and the A14 in Suffolk are set to receive upgrades after a £200million investment from National Highways in the East of England.

Over the next 12 months, parts of the A14 and the A12 will be resurfaced in an attempt to "create a smoother road surface, reduce noise for motorists and nearby residents and improve safety".

The roads were originally laid over 40 years ago and decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys have left the roads in need of vital upgrades.

Motorists in Suffolk can expect smoother roads on the A14 in the next 12 months - Credit: National Highways

In Suffolk, the A14 will be improved between junction 47 at Haughley and junction 49 at Tothill.

The A12 will also see works done at junction 25 at Marks Tey near Colchester as well as more works further into Essex.

Martin Fellows, National Highways regional director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of customers rely on National Highways motorways and major A-roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries, and the movement of goods and services, so it’s essential that we keep them in a good condition to ensure reliability and safety.

“This investment means that we can continue our work to deliver smoother road surfaces, safer bridges, improved signs, dedicated safe spaces for cyclists and enhancements to the surrounding environment throughout the region.”

The other major routes included in National Highways' developments are the M11, A1, A47 and the A120 with over 80 schemes in total across East Anglia.