A14 blocked after blown tyre causes crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:53 PM June 29, 2022
The A14 is blocked between Woolpit and Stowmarket after a blown tyre caused a car to crash into the central reservation.

The A14 is blocked between Woolpit and Stowmarket after a blown tyre caused a car to crash into the central reservation.

The A14 has been blocked after a suspected blown tyre caused a car to crash into the central reservation.

The incident happened between Woolpit and Stowmarket at about 7pm.

One lane is currently closed and traffic has been building along the road following the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.10pm to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A14.

"It is believed a burst tyre caused a car to crash into the central reservation.

"No injuries have been reported and recovery has been called so the road should be clear within the hour."


Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News
A14 Suffolk News

