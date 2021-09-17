News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 blocked after three vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:45 PM September 17, 2021   
The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The A14 is currently blocked due to a three vehicle crash - Credit: Matthew Usher

The A14 is currently blocked following a three vehicle crash in west Suffolk. 

Police were called to the crash just after 12.10pm today, Friday, September 17, in the westbound carriageway near the Newmarket turn off. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that all three vehicles need recovering and the incident is causing significant tailbacks on the road. 

The spokesman added that there had been no reports of any injuries. 

