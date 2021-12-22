News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Two broken down vehicles causing delays on A14

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:31 PM December 22, 2021
Two broken down vehicles are causing delays on the A14

Two broken down vehicles are causing delays on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down car and van are causing delays on the A14 this afternoon. 

Police were called to a broken down Vauxhall Corsa in the eastbound carriageway just after 1.05pm near Stowmarket. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said recovery of the vehicle is currently underway. 

Officers were also called to a broken down transit van in the eastbound carriageway near the Copdock Interchange at about 1.15pm.  

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the lane remains open. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Stowmarket News
Ipswich News

