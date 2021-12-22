Two broken down vehicles causing delays on A14
Published: 2:31 PM December 22, 2021
A broken down car and van are causing delays on the A14 this afternoon.
Police were called to a broken down Vauxhall Corsa in the eastbound carriageway just after 1.05pm near Stowmarket.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said recovery of the vehicle is currently underway.
Officers were also called to a broken down transit van in the eastbound carriageway near the Copdock Interchange at about 1.15pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the lane remains open.
