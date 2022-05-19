Delays on A14 after car catches fire

8:58 AM May 19, 2022

Police at the scene of the A14 car fire near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: NSRAPT

Traffic built up on the A14 in west Suffolk after a car caught fire on the westbound carriageway.

The incident happened near Barrow at about 7.45am on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

@NSRAPT @SuffolkFire currently on scene W/B #A14 at Risby for car fire. Lane 1 closure on and traffic backing up near to Westley. Please avoid where possible @HighwaysEAST #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/BrQxGQRL1n — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 19, 2022

A police spokesman confirmed lane one of the road had been closed due to the incident.

Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall fire stations were called to the scene.

An eye-witness reported seeing a Mini-style car on fire on the westbound carriageway.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues formed on both sides of the A14.

The road was fully reopened shortly before 9am.

