Delays on A14 after car catches fire

Published: 8:21 AM May 19, 2022
Updated: 8:58 AM May 19, 2022
Traffic built up on the A14 in west Suffolk after a car caught fire on the westbound carriageway.

The incident happened near Barrow at about 7.45am on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed lane one of the road had been closed due to the incident.

Firefighters from Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall fire stations were called to the scene.

An eye-witness reported seeing a Mini-style car on fire on the westbound carriageway.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues formed on both sides of the A14.

The road was fully reopened shortly before 9am.

