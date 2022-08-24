News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Two drivers injured after four-car crash on A14 in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:23 PM August 24, 2022
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds 

The crash happened on the A14 at Risby - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers have been injured after a crash involving four cars on the A14 outside Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway at Risby shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road was blocked, but lane two reopened a short while later.

The crash involved four vehicles, with two needing to be recovered.

One driver was being treated for a chest injury while another suffered neck pain in the crash, the spokesman added.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues have started to form in the area.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon