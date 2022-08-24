Two drivers injured after four-car crash on A14 in Suffolk

The crash happened on the A14 at Risby - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers have been injured after a crash involving four cars on the A14 outside Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway at Risby shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road was blocked, but lane two reopened a short while later.

The crash involved four vehicles, with two needing to be recovered.

One driver was being treated for a chest injury while another suffered neck pain in the crash, the spokesman added.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues have started to form in the area.