Severe delays on A14 after lorry sheds its load

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:09 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 9:03 AM June 28, 2022
Part of the A14 has been closed after a two-vehicle crash

The A14 near Bury St Edmunds was briefly closed - Credit: Google Maps

There were severe delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this morning after a lorry shed its load.

National Highways said the westbound carriageway was briefly closed between junction 43 for Thetford and junction 42 for Fornham at 7.42am.

The road reopened soon after.

However, the AA traffic map showed severe delays remained on the westbound carriageway after the closure.

Traffic queued as far back as Woolpit.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

