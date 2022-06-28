Severe delays on A14 after lorry sheds its load

Updated

The A14 near Bury St Edmunds was briefly closed - Credit: Google Maps

There were severe delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this morning after a lorry shed its load.

National Highways said the westbound carriageway was briefly closed between junction 43 for Thetford and junction 42 for Fornham at 7.42am.

The #A14 is closed westbound between J43 #Thetford and J42 #Fornham due to a lorry that has shed its load. More information to follow pic.twitter.com/Deb31qaIfc — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 28, 2022

The road reopened soon after.

However, the AA traffic map showed severe delays remained on the westbound carriageway after the closure.

Traffic queued as far back as Woolpit.