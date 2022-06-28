Updated
Severe delays on A14 after lorry sheds its load
Published: 8:09 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 9:03 AM June 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
There were severe delays on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this morning after a lorry shed its load.
National Highways said the westbound carriageway was briefly closed between junction 43 for Thetford and junction 42 for Fornham at 7.42am.
The road reopened soon after.
However, the AA traffic map showed severe delays remained on the westbound carriageway after the closure.
Traffic queued as far back as Woolpit.