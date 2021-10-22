Major A14 roundabout may not reopen until next week as water main repaired

Published: 12:12 PM October 22, 2021

A water main pipe burst on an A14 roundabout near Bury St Edmunds earlier this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds could remain closed until the middle of next week as engineers work to repair a burst water main.

The Moreton Hall Interchange, off junction 44 of the A14, was flooded on Tuesday after a pipe burst, leaving homes in the town without water.

Anglian Water engineers closed off two lanes of the roundabout to repair the water main, but are now awaiting the delivery of specialist parts.

The firm warned that the repairs may not be complete until the middle of next week.

There is currently no access to the roundabout from Bedingfeld Way and the Sainsbury's petrol station on the Moreton Hall estate.

Homes in Bury St Edmunds were left without water after the main burst - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A full diversion route has been put in place.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "We are carrying out emergency repair work to a water main in Bury St Edmunds, underneath the A14 Moreton Hall Interchange flyover.

"In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe while we carry out these works, we have closed the roundabout at Symonds Road and Bedingfeld Way, next to the Sainsbury’s petrol station. There is a full diversion in place.

"This repair has proved complicated and we are awaiting delivery of specialist parts, but once these have been delivered we expect to reopen one lane of the roundabout from the middle of next week.

"Our teams will be working through the weekend to get this repair fixed as quickly as they can. We thank all our customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this emergency work."

