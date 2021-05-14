Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze on A14

Published: 8:13 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 9:07 PM May 14, 2021

A vehicle has caught fire on the A14 at Kentford - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket was partially blocked after a vehicle caught fire.

Three Suffolk fire service crews were dispatched to the incident on the westbound carriageway near Kentford at 7.45pm.

Appliances from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket stations were in attendance.

Suffolk police also confirmed officers were at the scene.

The conditions of motorists involved in the incident are not known at this time.

You may also want to watch:

A 'stop' was called by the fire service at 8.40pm.