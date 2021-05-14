News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze on A14

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:13 PM May 14, 2021    Updated: 9:07 PM May 14, 2021
A vehicle has hit the central reservation on the A14 eastbound at Bury St Edmunds

A vehicle has caught fire on the A14 at Kentford - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket was partially blocked after a vehicle caught fire.

Three Suffolk fire service crews were dispatched to the incident on the westbound carriageway near Kentford at 7.45pm.

Appliances from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket stations were in attendance.

Suffolk police also confirmed officers were at the scene.

The conditions of motorists involved in the incident are not known at this time.

A 'stop' was called by the fire service at 8.40pm.

Bury St Edmunds News

