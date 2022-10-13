Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware

Police were not aware of the mobile home being carried on the A14 in Suffolk - Credit: NSRAPT

A lorry carrying a mobile home on the A14 and A134 through Suffolk was pulled over as police were not notified.

The 4.25-wide load was stopped after causing delays on the roads in the Bury St Edmunds, area, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

4.25m wide load stopped after causing traffic problems on #A14 & #A134 #BSE.

Load was missing 3 marker boards, wasn’t notified to police as req’d & escort vehicles defects dealt with.

Both drivers #reported for offences.#OpTramline@BuryStEdsPolice @MarieBiddulph1

216/1787 pic.twitter.com/Vvo7AScWQc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 13, 2022

Officers said the load was missing marker boards, had not been reported to police as required and both the lorry and escort vehicles had defects.

Both the lorry and escort vehicles had defects - Credit: NSRAPT

The drivers of both vehicles were reported, NSRAPT added.