Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:59 PM October 13, 2022
Police were not aware of the mobile home being carried on the A14 in Suffolk

A lorry carrying a mobile home on the A14 and A134 through Suffolk was pulled over as police were not notified.

The 4.25-wide load was stopped after causing delays on the roads in the Bury St Edmunds, area, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

Officers said the load was missing marker boards, had not been reported to police as required and both the lorry and escort vehicles had defects.

The drivers of both vehicles were reported, NSRAPT added.

