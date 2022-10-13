Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware
Published: 1:59 PM October 13, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A lorry carrying a mobile home on the A14 and A134 through Suffolk was pulled over as police were not notified.
The 4.25-wide load was stopped after causing delays on the roads in the Bury St Edmunds, area, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.
Officers said the load was missing marker boards, had not been reported to police as required and both the lorry and escort vehicles had defects.
The drivers of both vehicles were reported, NSRAPT added.