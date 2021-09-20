News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 ‘reopening soon’ after serious crash causes overnight closure

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:26 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 7:48 AM September 20, 2021
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Part of the A14 has been closed overnight due to a serious collision

Part of the A14 is set to reopen this morning following a serious crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway at around 11.20pm last night, Sunday, September 19, to reports of a crash between Bury St Edmunds and Blackthorpe.

Both lanes of the carriageway have been closed but a spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the road would be reopening soon.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries.

A diversion route has been in place while officers have been on scene.



Suffolk Live
A14
A14 Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

