A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:13 PM May 12, 2022
The westbound carriageway of the A14 is currently closed after a crash 

The westbound carriageway of the A14 is currently closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 in mid Suffolk is closed after a vehicle ended up on its roof following a crash. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway near Haughley just before 1.30pm today.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the westbound carriageway is currently closed. 

The spokesman added that both the eastbound and westbound carriageway were initially closed but the eastbound road has since reopened. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently assisting other emergency services partners rescue one person from their vehicle which is currently on its roof."

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

Appliances from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell have been called to the crash. 

