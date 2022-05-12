A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash

The westbound carriageway of the A14 is currently closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 in mid Suffolk is closed after a vehicle ended up on its roof following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway near Haughley just before 1.30pm today.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the westbound carriageway is currently closed.

The spokesman added that both the eastbound and westbound carriageway were initially closed but the eastbound road has since reopened.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently assisting other emergency services partners rescue one person from their vehicle which is currently on its roof."

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

Appliances from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell have been called to the crash.

