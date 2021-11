The A14 is currently closed at Exning following a serious collision. - Credit: Archant

The A14 is currently closed at Exning following a serious crash.

Police are on the scene where the road has been closed between junction 35 and 37.

Officers arrived at around 7.30pm.

Drivers are being urged to take an alternative route to complete their journeys as long delays of around 90 minutes are expected.

More to follow.