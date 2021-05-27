News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Crash causes large section of A14 to be closed

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:16 AM May 27, 2021   
A14 Newmarket

The crash on the A14 has led to severe delays - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has led to a large section of the A14 on the outskirts of Suffolk being closed this morning.

The road is closed in the eastbound direction from junction 31 for the M11, to junction 36, Nine Mile Hill. 

Traffic is now being diverted on the A1304 through Newmarket, with a three-mile queue reportedly taking 25 minutes to get through. 

Cambridgeshire police are in attendance. 


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Coronavirus

Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus