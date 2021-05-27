Published: 10:16 AM May 27, 2021

The crash on the A14 has led to severe delays - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has led to a large section of the A14 on the outskirts of Suffolk being closed this morning.

The road is closed in the eastbound direction from junction 31 for the M11, to junction 36, Nine Mile Hill.

Traffic is now being diverted on the A1304 through Newmarket, with a three-mile queue reportedly taking 25 minutes to get through.

Cambridgeshire police are in attendance.



