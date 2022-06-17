News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 westbound closed as road surface starts to break up

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:17 PM June 17, 2022
Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

The A14 in mid Suffolk has been closed as the road surface has started to break up.

The closure was put in place on the westbound carriageway at Haughley, near Stowmarket, at about 4pm on Friday.

According to a tweet from Suffolk police, a diversion route is being put in place.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic in the area.

It is not yet known how long the road will be closed for.

The incident comes after the A140 near Mickfield was closed on Wednesday due to the condition of the road surface.

