12-mile stretch of A14 to close over nights next week for roadworks

A section of the A14 in west Suffolk is set to be closed over nights throughout next week as repair works take place.

The work, carried out by National Highways, will take place between junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds and junction 38 near Newmarket.

A closure will be in place in both directions between 8pm and 6am over Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

It is to replace safety barriers and the central reservation on the stretch of road, which is about 12 miles.

A diversion route has not yet been published on one.network, which tracks closure and highway maintenance throughout the UK.

The closure will be in place at the same take as roadworks are carried out on the A14 outside of Ipswich.

The road will be shut between junction 52 for Claydon and 56 at Wherstead.