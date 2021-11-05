News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash on the A14 causes traffic chaos

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:45 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 5:55 PM November 5, 2021
The crash has caused a substantial build up of traffic at the junction of the A12 and the A14 to the south of Ipswich

The crash has caused a substantial build up of traffic at the junction of the A12 and the A14. - Credit: Google Maps

Large tailbacks have formed following a two-vehicle collision on the A14.

The crash occurred near the Wherstead roundabout, near the junction with the A12.

The collision resulted in one of the vehicles coming to rest in the central reservation. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said the road was open, and that "hopefully traffic will clear quickly".

The fire service attended the scene but were not required to do anything. 

You may also want to watch:

The extent of any injuries is yet to be known. 


