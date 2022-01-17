News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 closed after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:37 AM January 17, 2022
Updated: 12:07 PM January 17, 2022
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket - Credit: National Highways A14 Traffic Cameras

The A14 is currently closed after a "serious" crash involving three lorries near Newmarket. 

One person was trapped in their lorry as a result of the crash in the eastbound carriageway just after 10.40am today, Monday, January 17. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are working with the ambulance service to rescue one person who is trapped inside a lorry.

"One lorry has left the carriageway and crashed into trees, sustaining heavy damage to the front of the vehicle."

National Highways said in a tweet that the eastbound carriageway is closed. 

FlightRadar24 shows an air ambulance in the area just after the time of the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known, but the East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

