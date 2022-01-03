Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout

Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Bury St Edmunds where a motorcyclist has come off their bike on a roundabout near the A14.

Officers were called to the crash at the roundabout where the A134 meets the A143 near the sugar beet factory just after 11.30am today, Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The motorcyclist is being checked over and minor injuries have been reported by all roads remain open."

