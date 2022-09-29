Car 'well alight' on A14 causing delays in west Suffolk

Updated

A car is "well alight" on the A14 at Beyton - Credit: Google Maps

A car fire is causing delays on the A14 and one lane is closed in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called at about 8.45am today, September 29, to the eastbound carriageway just before the Beyton off-slip.

According to a spokesman to Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service, the car is "well alight".

Fire crews from Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds are in attendance.

The AA Traffic Map is showing traffic backed up past Blackthorpe in the eastbound carriageway.

A 'stop' call has not yet been put in place.