Delays on A14 due to broken down Land Rover
Published: 3:05 PM February 2, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A broken down Land Rover is causing delays on the A14 near Woolpit.
Officers were called to the broken down vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at 1.45pm today, Wednesday, February 2.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the Land Rover is partially blocking one lane and recovery is on its way.
