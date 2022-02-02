Delays on A14 due to broken down Land Rover

A broken down Land Rover is causing delays on the A14 near Woolpit - Credit: Google Maps

A broken down Land Rover is causing delays on the A14 near Woolpit.

Officers were called to the broken down vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at 1.45pm today, Wednesday, February 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the Land Rover is partially blocking one lane and recovery is on its way.

