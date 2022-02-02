News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A14 due to broken down Land Rover

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:05 PM February 2, 2022
A broken down Land Rover is causing delays on the A14 near Woolpit

- Credit: Google Maps

A broken down Land Rover is causing delays on the A14 near Woolpit. 

Officers were called to the broken down vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at 1.45pm today, Wednesday, February 2. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the Land Rover is partially blocking one lane and recovery is on its way. 

