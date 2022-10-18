Severe delays on A14 after broken down lorry closes lane

Updated

One lane of the A14 is closed after a lorry broke down - Credit: Google Maps

There are delays on the A14 after a lorry broke down in one lane this morning.

The incident happened at about 7am in the westbound carriageway at Needham Market.

The lorry broken down in lane one, but lane two remains open.

According to Suffolk police, recovery vehicles are on their way to the scene.

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays in the westbound carriageway of 22 minutes back to Bramford.