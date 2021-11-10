News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A14 near Newmarket after lorry and car crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:14 AM November 10, 2021
There are severe delays on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash

There are long delays on the A14 near Newmarket after a two vehicle crash involving a lorry and a car. 

Police were called to the crash just after 9.10am today by the ambulance service following reports of a crash on the westbound carriageway near Snailwell. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road was blocked. 

They added: "The female driver of the car currently being assessed by paramedics at the scene but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The road reopened before 9.50am and the vehicles are currently in a layby awaiting recovery. 

