Three drivers caught doing more than 90mph on the A14

NSRAPT caught three drivers speeding on the A14 near Higham - Credit: Archant

Three drivers have been stopped for alleged speeding on the A14 near Higham.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) carried out speed checks in the area between 3pm and 4.15pm yesterday, August 29.

Three drivers were caught despite what NSRAPT called its "high-visibility presence".

Two were recorded doing 91mph and the third was recorded doing 92mph.

Each driver has been reported for speeding.