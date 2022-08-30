News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Three drivers caught doing more than 90mph on the A14

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:17 AM August 30, 2022
The A14 at Higham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

NSRAPT caught three drivers speeding on the A14 near Higham - Credit: Archant

Three drivers have been stopped for alleged speeding on the A14 near Higham.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) carried out speed checks in the area between 3pm and 4.15pm yesterday, August 29.

Three drivers were caught despite what NSRAPT called its "high-visibility presence".

Two were recorded doing 91mph and the third was recorded doing 92mph.

Each driver has been reported for speeding.

A14 Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Jack Aitchison celebrates levelling for the visitors.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna speaking to the press after the game

Football | Match reaction

'Referee cost us the game' - McKenna's verdict on 2-2 home draw with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The family of a husband and wife who died in a crash in Ipswich have paid tribute to them

Tributes paid to 'devoted' husband and wife who died in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon