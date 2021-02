Published: 6:16 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM February 16, 2021

Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A14 in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called just after 5pm today to reports a woman had been seriously injured in a road collision on the eastbound carriageway.

The carriageway is currently closed between junction 43 and 47.