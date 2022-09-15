Updated
A14 eastbound reopens after two-vehicle crash
Published: 3:18 PM September 15, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM September 15, 2022
The A14 eastbound has reopened after a two-vehicle crash.
Traffic was stopped between junctions 50 at Stowmarket and 51 at Beacon Hill shortly before 3pm.
Suffolk police were in attendance at the scene of the crash.
The AA Traffic Map was showing severe delays of 29 minutes at the time of the incident.
However, in an update from National Highways East, it was confirmed that traffic had been released in all lanes just after 4pm.