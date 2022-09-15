A14 eastbound reopens after two-vehicle crash

Updated

The A14 eastbound is currently closed between Stowmarket and Beacon Hill - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 eastbound has reopened after a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic was stopped between junctions 50 at Stowmarket and 51 at Beacon Hill shortly before 3pm.

Suffolk police were in attendance at the scene of the crash.

Traffic has been released in all lanes on the #A14 eastbound between J50 (#Stowmarket) and J51 (#BeaconHill).



Traffic flowing freely in the area. pic.twitter.com/vXriisH2RC — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 15, 2022

The AA Traffic Map was showing severe delays of 29 minutes at the time of the incident.

However, in an update from National Highways East, it was confirmed that traffic had been released in all lanes just after 4pm.