A14 reopens eight hours after lorry overturns

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:19 PM November 19, 2021
Updated: 2:26 PM November 19, 2021
A lorry overturned near Felixstowe in Suffolk after a collision at around 5:30am

The lorry overturned on the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich has reopened eight hours after a lorry overturned on the westbound carriageway.

Police were called to the A14 between junctions 58 and 59, approaching the Seven Hills roundabout, at about 5.30am this morning.

The HGV had left the carriageway and crashed into roadside trees, with the driver having to be freed from the cabin by firefighters.

The lorry overturned on the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich

The A14 was shut for more than eight hours - Credit: NSRAPT

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

Motorists were advised to take a diversion route off junction 59 through Trimley St Martin and Levington to reach the Seven Hills roundabout.

National Highways confirmed at 2pm the road had been reopened by police after a closure of more than eight hours.

