Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash
Published: 6:49 PM November 24, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A three car crash has closed a lane of the A14 at Woolpit.
Police were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway between Woolpit and Stowmarket just after 5.45pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported.
The spokesman also added that the lane will be reopened once the vehicles have been recovered.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
