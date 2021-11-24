News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:49 PM November 24, 2021
One lane of the A14 has been closed following a three vehicle crash

One lane of the A14 has been closed following a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A three car crash has closed a lane of the A14 at Woolpit.

Police were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway between Woolpit and Stowmarket just after 5.45pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported. 

The spokesman also added that the lane will be reopened once the vehicles have been recovered. 

A14
A14 Suffolk News

person