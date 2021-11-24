Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash

One lane of the A14 has been closed following a three vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A three car crash has closed a lane of the A14 at Woolpit.

Police were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway between Woolpit and Stowmarket just after 5.45pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

The spokesman also added that the lane will be reopened once the vehicles have been recovered.

