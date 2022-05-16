News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 lane closure in Bury St Edmunds after two-car crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:12 AM May 16, 2022
A lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has closed

A lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has closed - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been closed after two cars were involved in a crash.

Suffolk police said on Twitter the crash happened before junction 42 on the westbound carriageway at 6.44am on Monday.

The road will be closed until the carriageway is made safe, police added.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers are queuing on the road as far back as junction 43, near Bury Bowl.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

