A14 lane closure in Bury St Edmunds after two-car crash
Published: 7:12 AM May 16, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been closed after two cars were involved in a crash.
Suffolk police said on Twitter the crash happened before junction 42 on the westbound carriageway at 6.44am on Monday.
The road will be closed until the carriageway is made safe, police added.
According to the AA traffic map, drivers are queuing on the road as far back as junction 43, near Bury Bowl.
