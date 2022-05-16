A14 lane closure in Bury St Edmunds after two-car crash

A lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has closed - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been closed after two cars were involved in a crash.

Suffolk police said on Twitter the crash happened before junction 42 on the westbound carriageway at 6.44am on Monday.

2 vehicle RTC just prior J42 A14 Westley Westbound currently has a lane 1 closure in place - street furniture has been damaged & closure staying in place until this has been made safe by @HighwaysEAST CAD 34 refers — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 16, 2022

The road will be closed until the carriageway is made safe, police added.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers are queuing on the road as far back as junction 43, near Bury Bowl.

