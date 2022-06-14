Lane closed on A14 after two people injured in crash

Two people were injured in a crash on the A14 at Swaffham Bulbeck - Credit: Google Maps

One lane on the A14 westbound is closed after a two vehicle crash this morning.

Police were called at about 10.30am to a collision on the westbound carriageway at Swaffham Bulbeck, near Newmarket.

After emergency services arrived on the scene, two people were treated for minor injuries.

Vehicle recovery is currently taking place and the AA traffic map shows slight delays in the area.

The incident comes after the A14 near Woolpit in mid Suffolk was closed for several hours this morning due to a crash between a lorry and car.