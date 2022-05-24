News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:32 AM May 24, 2022
Updated: 8:11 AM May 24, 2022
The A14 has one lane closed after a crash involving a car and two lorries

There are five miles of congestion on the A14 after one lane was closed on the westbound carriageway after a crash involving a car and two lorries.

The incident happened at about 6.15am between junctions 37 and 38 near Newmarket and Exning.

One of three lanes has been blocked as a result of the crash and there are delays of up to 40 minutes.

According to police, the blockage should be cleared "shortly".

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

