5 miles of congestion on A14 after crash involving car and two lorries

There are five miles of congestion on the A14 after one lane was closed on the westbound carriageway after a crash involving a car and two lorries.

The incident happened at about 6.15am between junctions 37 and 38 near Newmarket and Exning.

One of three lanes has been blocked as a result of the crash and there are delays of up to 40 minutes.

According to police, the blockage should be cleared "shortly".

