Delays on A14 in west Suffolk after police close lane

One lane of the A14 is closed after a vehicle broke down near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened just before 1.30pm on Wednesday on the eastbound carriageway at junction 42 to Westley.

Emergency services are on the scene while the vehicle is recovered.

According to police, one driver in the queue was dealt with for using a mobile phone whilst driving.

The AA traffic map is showing delays on the road with an average speed of 10mph.