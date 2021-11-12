A14 lane closed after crash between lorry and car

A lane of the A14 has closed after a crash between a lorry and car - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Newmarket has been closed after a crash between a lorry and a car.

National Highways East said on Twitter that lane one of the road between junctions 37 and 38 had been shut at about 3pm on Tuesday.

Police have been called to the scene, National Highways added.

The AA traffic map said the crash involved a lorry and a car, with the incident causing tailbacks of about six miles.

Police have been contacted for comment.

