Published: 11:32 AM August 21, 2021 Updated: 11:40 AM August 21, 2021

Police have been called to the A14 at Newmarket following a collision - Credit: Archant

A car and a lorry have collided on the A14 eastbound this morning.

Police are currently en route to the collision which is at Newmarket, just after the roadworks.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the vehicles are coned off in a layby and that there are no injuries to anyone involved in the collision.