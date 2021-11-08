News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 70s dies after crash involving pedestrian and lorry on A14

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:26 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 3:36 PM November 8, 2021
One lane of the eastbound carriageway has reopened following a serious collision on the A14

A man in his 70s has died following a crash on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s sadly died after being hit by a lorry on the A14 this morning, police have confirmed.

At around 7.20am police were called to the eastbound carriageway between the Moreton Hall Interchange and the Rougham turn off to reports of a serious collision. 

Paramedics and the air ambulance also attended the incident, but the pedestrian – a man aged in his 70s – sadly died at the scene.

Both the eastbound and westbound carriageways were closed as a result of the crash. 

The westbound carriageway reopened at around 11.30am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed that both lanes of the eastbound carriageway have now reopened.

There is currently around a mile and a half of congestion approaching the lane closure.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds on 101, quoting reference CAD 45 of November 8.




